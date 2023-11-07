Computer science graduate who stole 133 laptops, 19 phones and four tablets lands in Bengaluru police net

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) A computer science graduate has been arrested for allegedly stealing 133 laptops, 19 mobile phones and four tablets worth Rs 75 lakh from paying guest accommodations of IT employees in the city, Bengaluru police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused who earlier worked in an IT company used to visit paying guest and bachelor accommodations and steal laptops and mobile phones from there.

Along with him, two others who used to get these stolen electronic items from him and sell them in the market have been arrested.

"All the three have been arrested and are in judicial custody. Nearly eight cases of central division have been detected. We are also verifying from other police stations where all he had committed the offence," Dayananda said.

He also said the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru busted a major betting racket by raiding 11 places and arresting 13 people involved in it.

In this connection, 11 cases have been registered by police, who have recovered over Rs 10 lakh from them. PTI GMS RS GMS SS