Concealing Tirupati laddu adulteration would be ‘sacrilege’, says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday defended his government’s decision to go public with allegations of adulteration in Tirupati laddus, saying concealing the matter would amount to "sacrilege".

Addressing the Assembly, Naidu said withholding the findings would be a betrayal of public trust and could hold the government accountable if discrepancies were discovered in the future.

The allegations date back to September 2024, when Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime, triggering a political row.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in 2024, Naidu alleged that the previous government did not spare the Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients, including animal fats, for making the laddus, which are revered by crores of devotees.

"If we didn’t disclose the laddu adulteration, it would have been a sacrilege. Tomorrow, people would ask: why didn’t you tell them?" Naidu said.

The CM assured the public that all temples in the state have been "cleansed".

"There is no possibility of hurting anyone’s sentiments. The NDA government will take the onus of safeguarding the sanctity of every temple," he added.

Naidu also expressed dismay over allegations from YSRCP leaders linking Heritage Foods, a family-owned dairy company, to the laddu controversy.

"I don’t understand. I don’t know what Heritage has to do with it (laddu adulteration), Heritage has never asked for money from the government and will not in the future," he said, calling the claims "an attempt to tarnish the company’s reputation." He described Heritage Foods as a "family livelihood" run by professionals and accused YSRCP leaders of trying to inflict financial damage.

Naidu highlighted the government’s achievements over the past 20 months, claiming the administration fulfilled its promises while overcoming difficulties caused by the previous regime.

He touted the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme as "the best poverty eradication model" in the country and outlined plans for green energy, noting that Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will become models for green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

The CM said health services would be enhanced through the Sanjeevani Project and announced that Microsoft founder Bill Gates will visit the state on February 16.

With the support of the Gates Foundation, digital health records will be created to enable personalised medicine.

Naidu also said a population management policy will be introduced in the current Assembly session.

The chief minister claimed the state has attracted major investments worth Rs 20 lakh crore, expected to generate 23 lakh jobs, with 20 lakh jobs to be provided within five years.

He assured that all projects in North Andhra would be completed within three years, while the Polavaram project will be linked with the Vamsadhara.

Water will be taken up to Anakapalli through the left canal of Polavaram, and the project is expected to be dedicated to the nation by June 2027.

Naidu said the state plans to divert 200 TMC of Godavari floodwaters to Nallamala Sagar. "Telangana’s objection is unjustified. Both Telugu states should use water judiciously. Obstructing Nallamala Sagar is not right," he said.

The CM further announced that by 2026, all land records would be updated and title deeds issued with the state seal, ensuring land security for all.

Under the '2047 Swarna Andhra (Golden) Vision', Naidu said the government aims to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in India, targeting a USD 2.4 trillion economy, high per capita income, and improved quality of life.

He added, "By 2047, India will be the number one economy, and Andhra Pradesh will be at the forefront, ensuring a healthy, wealthy, and happy state." Later, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu adjourned the House until Saturday.