Concerned Citizens' Group meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, discusses need for sustained engagement

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi-based Concerned Citizens' Group (CCG) called on Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq here on Saturday.

In a first such meeting after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, a CCG delegation led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and comprising retired air vice-marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan and social activist Sushobha Barve met the Mirwaiz at his residence in Nigeen, the Mirwaiz's office said in a statement.

It said that during the interaction, the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir and matters of public concern were discussed.

"The conversation also touched upon issues such as the need for sustained engagement, addressing humanitarian aspects including the situation of political detainees, and the importance of easing public hardships," the statement said.

The Mirwaiz appreciated the delegation's continued interest in Kashmir and "emphasised that dialogue, understanding, and compassion are key to fostering peace and reconciliation," it said.

"Both sides agreed that continued communication and outreach are vital to building trust and creating an environment of stability and hope," the Hurriyat chairman's office added. PTI SSB RUK RUK