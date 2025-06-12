Concerned over plane crash in Ahmedabad, praying for safety of passengers, crew: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he was concerned by a plane crash near Ahmedabad and prayed for the safety of all passengers and crew.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

"Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members," Sarma said in a post on X.

Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.



Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members. 🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 12, 2025

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.