Concerned to learn one of delegation members hospitalised: Cong after Azad admitted to hospital

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday expressed concern over Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of a multi-party delegation visiting four countries to convey India's stand post-Operation Sindoor, being admitted to a hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Azad has been admitted to a hospital and is now under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said on Tuesday.

"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda, who is leading the delegation, said in a post on X.

Without taking Azad's name, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Concerned to learn that one of the high-profile delegation members sent out to bolster India's narrative against Pakistani terrorism has been hospitalised in Kuwait." "We wish him a speedy recovery," he said in a post on X.

Panda said Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden.

"We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," said Panda, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday along with the delegation.

Azad quit the Congress in 2022 and floated his Democratic Progressive Azad Party.