Concerns on preparedness genuine, but facilities will be created: DU V-C on UG fourth year rollout

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) As Delhi University gears up to launch the fourth year of its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in August, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has acknowledged widespread concerns about the university's preparedness but assured that "facilities will be created" to support the initiative.

"The concerns are very genuine," Singh told PTI. "This is the first time the focus is on research, entrepreneurship and skill. These are new paths. Teachers are anxious, but this fourth year will be a game changer for undergraduate studies in our country." The programme's rollout comes amid criticism from faculty and students over inadequate infrastructure, incomplete curricula, and a lack of clarity on academic expectations. Many colleges reportedly still lack upgraded laboratories, learning resources, and other essential facilities needed for the additional academic year.

However, Singh urged students not to hesitate in enrolling. "Don't worry. If facilities are not available, then facilities will be created. It is in the interest of our students," he said, emphasizing the university's commitment to making the transition a success.

However, teachers' associations and educationists remain skeptical. Several have pointed out that the restructured programme may lead to increased dropout rates, as students are unclear about the value and content of the fourth year. There are also concerns about overburdened faculty and limited funding for essential upgrades.

With just over a month remaining, Delhi University faces the challenge of addressing these logistical and academic gaps. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the ambitious overhaul will fulfil its promise of transforming undergraduate education or falter under unpreparedness. PTI MHS MHS RUK RUK