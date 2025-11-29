Concerns over revised voters’ list will be addressed: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Saturday said that concerns raised by political parties over the revised electoral roll following the SIR will be addressed as per rules.

He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process in the state.

According to him, 2.78 crore enumeration forms have been distributed. Those who return the signed forms will be included in the draft list.

"If a person is not in the 2002 voters’ list and has returned the enumeration form, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will decide whether to accept or delete the name from the new roll. The ERO can act on their own based on available records," he said.

Kelkar added that complaints raised by political parties will be examined in accordance with guidelines.

"If political parties find that any eligible name has been omitted, they can submit the details, and it will be included after verification," he said.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), around 85 per cent of enumeration forms have already been returned, while about 7.61 lakh forms are yet to be received in Kerala as part of the SIR.

Except for the BJP, representatives of other political parties expressed concerns about the ECI’s decision to conduct SIR at this time.

They questioned why the Commission was hurrying to complete the revision by December 4 and publish the draft roll on December 8, a day ahead of the first phase of local body elections in the state.

Parties also flagged difficulties faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in uploading enumeration details due to software glitches. PTI TBA SSK