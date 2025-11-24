Concert organisers booked after overcrowding triggers chaos in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala): Police here on Monday registered a case against the organisers of a music concert that was stopped after overcrowding led to chaos and discomfort among spectators, officials said.

The concert, featuring Malayalam singer Hanan Shaah, was organised as part of an expo at a ground near the private bus stand on Sunday night.

Following the overcrowding, around 16 people were shifted to the hospital after they suffered breathing issues and dizziness, police said.

Police later intervened and stopped the concert, and the crowd was forcefully dispersed after many refused to leave the venue.

A case has been registered against the organisers: Shahzaman Thottan, Nawalu Rahiman, Haris Aboobeckar, Khalid ED, Jubair, and other identifiable members of the organising committee, police said.

The FIR stated that the organisers applied for permission, claiming that 5,000 people would attend the event.

However, after assessing the temporary stage and the premises, the police granted permission for only 3,000 people and issued a written warning to prevent overcrowding, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, despite this, organisers allegedly sold tickets to more than 10,000 people in violation of the police instruction.

The case has been registered at Kasaragod Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 125 (endanger human life), 125(a) (endanger life or personal safety when hurt is caused), 189(3) (unlawful assembly), 3(5) (joint criminal liability) and Kerala Police Act 118(e) (knowingly doing an act that causes danger to the public).

Police officials said the organisers have been summoned for interrogation, and that further legal action will follow.