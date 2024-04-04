Concerted attempts by Delhi govt to 'mislead' courts, says LG secretariat letter to Centre

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi LG secretariat has written a letter to the Union home secretary over the alleged violations by the Delhi government and "concerted attempts" to "mislead the courts" aiming to "influence" the justice delivery system, the Raj Niwas officials said.

The Delhi government attempts to "influence" the justice delivery system through filing of "motivated and premeditated" petitions and presenting "patently false" affidavits, they said.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the charges of the LG secretariat.

The letter from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's principal secretary cited various cases in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court and the alleged "violations" of the Delhi government with regard to its "dealings" with these courts.

"Of late, there have been concerted attempts at misleading the courts, with an apparent aim of influencing the justice delivery system by way of filing motivated and premeditated petitions and trying to secure an endorsement of the same from the courts by presenting patently false affidavits," alleged the letter.

It said "GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) Vs the Lt Governor" in various matters in different courts has become the "prevalent norm" rather than an exception.

"The attempts obviously are, apart from misleading the courts, to create a false media narrative which maligns the constitutional office of Lt Governor in public domain," said the letter sent to Union home secretary with Saxena's approval.

The cases quoted in the letter include matters related to infrastructure in the Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts, release of funds for Delhi Jal Board and 'Farishtey' scheme, DCPCR, classification of conforming and non-conforming wards related to the 2021-22 excise policy.

The letter is intended to apprise the home ministry of the developments in Delhi with regard to "avoidable litigation" in various courts, it said. PTI VIT KSS KSS