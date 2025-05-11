Gangtok, May 11 (PTI) The Press Club of Sikkim in association with the state government will organise a conclave to commemorate 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood, officials said on Sunday.

The stage is set for ‘Sikkim@50: Golden Jubilee Conclave 1975–2025’ at Adampool here, which will be organised by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) and the press club, they said.

The conclave will feature a host of distinguished personalities, who will reflect on Sikkim’s journey over the past 50 years and offer perspectives on its future, Press Club of Sikkim president Bhim Rawat told reporters.

He highlighted that the discussions will showcase the state’s key achievements and explore emerging investment opportunities.

Senior District Information Officer (Gangtok), Sarojini Subba, said the conclave is an initiative of the state government to showcase the development of the fourth pillar of democracy, marking the 50th year of Sikkim’s statehood.

This event comes at a crucial time, given the growing significance of geopolitics and Sikkim’s strategic location, Subba added. PTI CORR RBT