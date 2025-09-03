Conclave to finalise Kerala's urban policy for next 25 years: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) The Kerala government is preparing an urban policy to guide the state’s rapid development by 2050, Kerala Minister for Local Governments M B Rajesh said on Wednesday.

“The state is all set to become one big city, arguably the biggest city in the world, and now the state government is bringing out a policy for its rapid urbanisation,” Rajesh said, as he introduced the process of finalising the Urban Commission’s report.

The report was submitted to the government by the Commission in March this year, following two years of discussions, public consultations, and deliberations.

Rajesh said an international urban conclave will be held in Kochi on September 12-13, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ministers, parliamentarians, and mayors from countries of the Global South, which share conditions similar to Kerala, will participate, along with local urban administration ministers, mayors, and officials from other parts of India.

“The two-day conclave will give a final shape to the commission’s recommendations to plan the urban landscapes of the state, keeping in mind the growing challenges of climate change and the diminishing rural-urban divide,” he added.

“We are not trying to emulate any other models but are creating our own model of urban development by accepting suggestions from people from all walks of life,” Rajesh said.

The minister said the Kerala government appointed the Urban Commission in 2023 to address rapid urbanisation, based on projections that over 92 per cent of Kerala’s population will live in cities by 2035, with the state becoming one large urban expanse by 2050.

The policy also aims to address problems arising from earlier unplanned urban growth. “This is not to stall urbanisation but to streamline it,” he added.

The finalisation of the Commission’s recommendations through the conclave will determine Kerala’s development trajectory for the next 25 years. Rajesh said the conclave will include detailed discussions on all areas suggested by the Commission.

“A high-level political forum of ministers, a political forum of mayors, a councillors’ assembly, plenary sessions, roundtable discussions, and an exhibition will be part of the conclave,” he said. Academic experts, industrialists, residents’ associations, NGOs, youth, students, and women will also participate.

He added that once the policy is finalised, Kerala will become the only state in India with a formal urban policy.