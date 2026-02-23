Concrete slab collapse kills three loading workers in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 23 (PTI) Three people died after a 50-metre-long concrete slab at a Kozhikode Corporation-owned building collapsed on loading workers at Valiyangadi here on Monday, police officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Jabbar, Ashraf and Basheer, who were engaged in loading work at the two-storied building owned by the Kozhikode Corporation in Valiyangadi.

Police said two more persons were injured in the incident.

Police said the incident occurred between 11.30 am and 12 pm when a 50-metre-long concrete slab of the sunshade collapsed on the workers while they were resting in front of a closed shop after engaging in loading work.

Though they were rushed to nearby hospitals by locals, three of them succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Police and the Kozhikode Corporation have launched a probe into the incident.

Soon after the incident, BJP councillors staged a protest at the Kozhikode Corporation office and the Mayor’s office.

Opposition parties alleged that the building, owned by the LDF-ruled Kozhikode Corporation, was unfit for operation as it had been constructed over seven decades ago.

“The last council had declared the building unfit and decided to dismantle it. But there were shops and godowns still operating in the building,” BJP councillors said, alleging that the deaths occurred due to the negligence of the Corporation.

They demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against Mayor O Sadasivan.

The protesting councillors were later removed by the police from the Corporation office. PTI TBA TBA ROH