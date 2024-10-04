Condemnable: India on Pakistan's warm welcome to Zakir Naik

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) India on Friday described as "condemnable" the way Pakistan feted controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik but added that it was not "surprising".

Naik, who is living in Malaysia, began a nearly month-long visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

"We have seen reports that he (Zakir Naik) has been feted in Pakistan. He has been warmly welcomed there," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"It is not surprising for us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is something which is disappointing and condemnable but at the same time it is not surprising," he said.

Jaiswal was replying to a question on Naik's visit to Pakistan.

Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.

The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamad.

Jaiswal said India's extradition request to the Malaysian government is pending.

"We are pursuing the extradition with the Malaysian government," he said.

India is understood to have raised the issue during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to New Delhi in August.

To a question, Jaiswal said India was not clear on what passport Naik travelled to Pakistan. PTI MPB ZMN