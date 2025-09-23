Condition of cows worse than that of dogs in MP: 'Computer Baba' targets Mohan Yadav govt

Indore, Sep 23 (PTI) Religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as 'Computer Baba', on Tuesday targeted the Madhya Pradesh government over the issue of cow protection, claiming that the condition of cows in the state has become worse than that of dogs.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "Dogs have moved from the streets to the bedrooms (of people's homes), but the mother cow has moved from the courtyard to the streets and the state government is sitting as a mute spectator." Due to the government's negligence, cows in the state are forced to die in agony on the streets, he alleged.

He requested Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to allot time to a delegation of seers to discuss the issue of cow protection.

According to him, as per the scheduled programme of the seers, they will conduct the 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' from October 7 to 14, marching with thousands of cows from Narmadapuram to the CM's residence in Bhopal.

Computer Baba belongs to the Vaishnav sect (Hindus who worship Lord Vishnu as their deity). He was awarded the status of Minister of State by the BJP and Congress governments in the state, and was part of various state-run bodies. These bodies were formed to protect rivers like the Narmada, Kshipra and Mandakini, as well as to raise public awareness on water conservation and sanitation.

On November 8, 2020, a police and administrative team razed Computer Baba's ashram, built on government land in Jambudi Hapsi village adjacent to Indore city, citing it as illegal. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

He was released from jail on November 19, 2020, following an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. PTI HWP MAS NP