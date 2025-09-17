Condition of farmers worsened under Modi's tenure: Dotasra

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday hit out at the Centre, alleging that the condition of farmers in the country has worsened during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a farmers' rally at Borav village in Chittorgarh district, Dotasra said, "The situation in the country is worsening. Prime Minister Modi made tall promises as a messiah of the poor. He spoke of creating two crore jobs every year and doubling farmers' income. But during his 11 years in power, farmers are crying tears of blood, and no one in the government seems to care." He added that all Congress leaders and workers were united and working with determination to strengthen the party.

The Congress' role is vital as it had brought independence to the country, he asserted.

The rally saw the participation of several senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and Tribal Congress state president and MLA Ganesh Ghogra, among others.