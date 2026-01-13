Condition of Hindus in Bangladesh matter of serious concern: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh was a matter of ''serious concern'' and the Indian government has taken cognisance of it.

The state government and the people of Assam have condemned the killing of Hindus in the neighbouring country and will always stand in solidarity with them, the CM said on the sidelines of a programme at Katigorah in Cachar district.

''The Government of India is aware of the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. The people of Bharat stand by our Hindu brethren in Bangladesh during this difficult time,'' Sarma said.

The foreign policy of a country is decided by the central government and they will take necessary steps, but ''it is clear that all of us have to unitedly take a step to stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh", he said.

The CM had earlier said that the state government was closely observing what is happening in Bangladesh and was deeply concerned about it.

''We have seen that in Bangladesh, Hindus are being subjected to atrocities and burnt alive, and leaders and those who are currently in power in Bangladesh are repeatedly talking about including Northeast India in their country,'' Sarma said.

Besides, it is well known that people from Bangladesh have entered Assam at different times, and the state is full of such people, he said.

''We have to be vigilant and must keep a sharp eye on the developments in that country,'' the chief minister said. PTI DG NN