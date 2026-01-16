Condition of one Nipah-infected nurse improves, other remains critical: WB health official

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The health condition of one of the two nurses who tested positive for the Nipah virus has improved, while the other continues to remain "very critical", a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department said on Friday.

"The condition of the male nurse is improving, but the woman patient remains very critical. Both of them are being treated in the ICCU," the official told PTI.

He said none of the people who came in close contact with the two patients, including healthcare personnel, has tested positive for the virus so far.

Incidentally, two nurses, including a house staff member of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, who showed symptoms of Nipah infection, are undergoing treatment at the Beliaghata ID Hospital.

"As of now, there are only two Nipah cases in our state. We are keeping a close watch on the . Those who were in contact with these two patients are being monitored and are staying in isolation for the time being," he added. PTI SCH MNB