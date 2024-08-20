Condition of Yechury admitted in AIIMS with chest infection improving: CPI (M)

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The condition of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the AIIMS, is improving, the party on Tuesday said.

According to hospital sources, 72-year-old Yechury was admitted in the emergency department of the hospital Monday evening.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi last evening (August 19) due to a chest infection.

"He is undergoing treatment and his condition is improving," CPI(M) in a statement said on Tuesday. PTI UZM UZM VN VN