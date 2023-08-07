Conduct caste census in country: Maharashtra Cong chief

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday said a caste census should be conducted in the country to ensure proper allocation of facilities and drafting of schemes for the needy.

Speaking at an event in Jalna, Patole claimed the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government led by PM Manmohan Singh had prepared comprehensive data on OBCs (Other Backward Classes).

"However, the Narendra Modi government never made this data public. The caste-wise census should be carried out in the country so that proper facilities and schemes can be formulated for the needy people," he said.

Patole said it is the wish of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure justice for all castes in the country. "Thus we need a caste-wise census,” he added.

He alleged that as part of its "sinister plans", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't want to pass any benefits to OBCs and other needy communities.

"Justice Balkrishna Renke Commission had submitted a detailed report to the then Union government, but the Modi regime appointed a sub-committee and deprived OBCs of receiving any benefits,” the Congress MLA claimed.

Patole said he had passed a resolution to conduct a caste-wise census in Maharashtra when he was the speaker of the assembly.

"Similar resolutions were passed by legislative Houses of the other states as well," he added.

Notably, the Bihar government is conducting a caste survey and the first phase of the enumeration exercise was completed on January 21. PTI ND NSK