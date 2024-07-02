Conduct caste census, increase reservation: Nagina MP Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar on Tuesday demanded a caste census, saying this will ensure social justice to the people of deprived classes.

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh also said reservation should be increased for people of such classes based on their numbers.

"India got independence on August 15, 1947, but the wealth and resources were not redistributed. A major section of the population remained deprived of resources and respect," he said.

"Where are we standing after 70 years of independence, this is a matter of concern. Social justice can happen only when caste census is done, and reservation for deprived classes increased based on numbers," Chandrashekhar said.

He demanded that the short-term army recruitment Agniveer scheme be scrapped.

The president's address says nothing on giving reservation to the deprived classes in the private sector, Chandrashekhar said and called for the restoration of the old pension scheme.