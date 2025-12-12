Conduct high-level probe for Unchahar-Amethi rail link delay: Cong MP in RS

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday demanded that the Centre hold a high-level inquiry to fix the accountability of officials for the delay in completion of the Unchahar-Amethi rail link.

"I urge the government to conduct a high level probe to fix accountability of officials and give direction to complete the work in the coming days so that rail services can be started," Tiwari said.

He added that the Unchahar-Amethi rail link is an important project connecting Rae Bareli and Amethi region in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Tiwari, its proposed length is 66.17 km and its purpose is to connect 81 villages of Pratapgarh, Amethi, and Rae Bareli.

"Seven railway stations are proposed on this route. Survey, land marking and acquisition were completed long ago. Necessary formalities were also completed and construction was started in the initial stage of the project," Tiwari stated.

However, for the past few years, the progress work is very slow, he added. PTI JP TRB TRB