Conduct high-level probe into assault on two Kerala students in Delhi: CM Vijayan to Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct a high-level inquiry into the alleged brutal assault of two students from Kerala in the national capital by some police officers.

Vijayan, in his letter to Shah, said that, according to news reports, Ashwant and K Sudhin, who are students of Zakir Husain Delhi College, were the ones who were assaulted on September 24 for allegedly not speaking Hindi.

Terming the incident as deeply saddening and extremely objectionable, the CM said that if found guilty, strict action should be taken against the errant police officers.

He said that students from all parts of India go to other states for higher studies and their language and culture need to be respected by the people of the host states.

Vijayan said that if the police, which is responsible for protecting people from anti-social elements and such misconduct, commit such acts, it will encourage other criminals to harass students and people who migrate to different states for studies and livelihood.

He urged Shah to seriously examine the matter and ensure that an impartial investigation is conducted.