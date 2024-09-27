Conduct of public representatives in Houses should be dignified: Om Birla

Aizawl, Sep 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that in a democracy, the conduct of public representatives in Legislative Houses should be dignified and they should maintain constant communication with the people to make their lives better.

Addressed the inaugural ceremony of the 21st Annual Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Zone-III, here, Birla also said that the states in the northeastern region has an important role in achieving a “developed India”.

“In democracy, public representatives are the voice of the people. Our conduct in the House should be dignified, we should continuously communicate with the people and make their lives better. This is our moral duty,” he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed confidence that the discussion on a key topic like ‘Maintaining Legislative Purity’ during this conference will make every public representative more responsible.

Birla said the results obtained from this conference along with healthy and meaningful discussions will be helpful in taking forward the agenda of progress and development in the northeastern states.

"Many foreign investors have already shown keen interest in India, and with better connectivity, the Northeast's untapped potential in agriculture, art, culture, and tourism could attract even more substantial investments," Birla said.

The two-day CPA conference being held in the Mizoram Assembly will be concluded on Saturday.