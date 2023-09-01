Conduct raids to detect bogus doctors operating in Thane district: ZP CEO asks officials

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A top official of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) in Maharashtra's Thane has directed the health department officials to conduct surprise inspections to detect bogus doctors operating in the district and take strict action against them.

This direction was given by the Thane ZP CEO Manuj Jindal during a meeting on Thursday.

The health officials should conduct raids to detect if any bogus doctors were operating in the district, he said.

The officials need to remain alert and take strict action against the bogus doctors, he said.

District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parge said cases against 16 bogus doctors found operating in the district were pending in courts. Of them, 11 are from Bhiwandi, he said. PTI COR NP