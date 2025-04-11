Conduct spot inspection to verify allegations of tree felling: NGT to officials

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that whenever an allegation is made regarding the felling of trees, it requires spot-inspection to verify the claim, followed by proper remedial action.

The green body was hearing a petition alleging the illegal felling of trees in a nursery in Ibrahimpur village here.

In an order dated April 7, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the applicant failed to disclose any prima facie material corroborating his claim.

However, it noted that according to the applicant's counsel, the evidence could not be collected as the property was protected by a boundary wall and that no action had been taken on a complaint made to the national capital’s principal chief conservator of forests.

The tribunal said, "When a complaint is made by the applicant in respect of the illegal felling of trees, then the spot inspection is required to be done, and the truthfulness of the allegation is required to be ascertained and if the allegation is found to be correct, appropriate remedial and punitive action is required to be taken." Disposing of the plea, it directed the principal chief conservator of forests to ascertain the correct factual position and take appropriate action as expeditiously as possible. PTI MNR NB