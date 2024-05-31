Conduct surprise inspections on field to address people's grievances: Rajasthan CM Sharma directs officials

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday directed the district in-charge secretaries to ensure actual solution of complaints and grievances of people by conducting surprise inspections on the field.

He directed that necessary steps should be taken by conducting a detailed review of all new and old works and schemes along with electricity, water or agenda points during their field visit.

The secretary-level officers who are in charge of different districts, are on visit to their respective districts to review arrangements of electricity and water supply and heat management.

Sharma chaired a meeting of senior departmental officials, district in-charge secretaries, divisional commissioners and collectors through video conferencing on Friday and took feedback.

He said that ensuring adequate supply of electricity and water to the general public during the scorching heat is the government's priority.

"The state government is making electricity available to public by purchasing it from the exchange at whatever rate it is available. He directed that the problem of tripping should be resolved immediately by repairing or replacing the faulty transformer," a release quoting the chief minister said.

"Also, additional transformers should be supplied to the districts in case of shortage," the release added.

Sharma said that to provide clean drinking water to the people of the state, the in-charge district secretary should do intensive monitoring of projects and works related to water supply.

He reviewed the tubewells in each district and directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the reasons for drying up of tubewells.

The chief minister said that many such cases have come to his notice, where there is no water but the line has been laid and the tank has also been built. Strict action should be taken against the personnel involved in such cases, he added.

Sharma directed the officials to disconnect illegal electricity and water connections so that consumers do not face any problem.

The chief minister said that the government has provided adequate electricity to the general public despite the demand for electricity reaching a record level of 3777 lakh units in the summer season.

"The previous government put the state in such a situation that we had to supply 147 lakh units of electricity to other states, " he said.

Sharma said that whatever problems are being faced now regarding electricity are mostly due to local faults and disturbances.

The chief minister directed the officials to run a campaign for energy conservation. PTI SDA AS AS