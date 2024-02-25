Conduct survey of Shivaji's forts, restore them: Telangana MLA Raja Singh to Shinde, Fadnavis

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a survey of forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and restore them.

He was addressing a rally in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district to mark Shivaji Jayanti. The rally was allowed a day earlier by the Bombay High Court after the local police had refused permission citing law and order apprehensions.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, he spoke about the significance of Shivaji Jayanti and said it was now being observed across the world as a tribute to a king who cared the most for his subjects.

The MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad also junked speculation that his rallies could cause unrest in the Mira Bhayander region.

Incidentally, Mira Road had seen communal incidents on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. PTI COR BNM BNM