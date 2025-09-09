Conduct survey of transgender persons to ensure access to schemes: J'khand chief secy to officials

Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Tuesday asked officials to conduct a statewide survey of transgender persons to ensure their access to various government schemes.

Tiwari also emphasised the need to constitute the proposed district-level committee at the earliest to address various issues faced by transgender individuals.

“The survey will reveal the district-wise population of transgender persons, their needs and aspirations. This will facilitate the arrangement of funds and other facilities for their welfare,” she said, chairing a meeting of the Jharkhand Transgender Welfare Board here.

According to the 2011 Census, the total population of transgender persons in Jharkhand stood at 13,463, while the countrywide figure was 4,87,803.

Officials present in the meeting, however, informed the chief secretary that transgender individuals typically hesitate to disclose their identity, affecting welfare measures.

“They are reluctant to disclose their identity, which affects tasks such as issuing identity cards, providing reservation benefits, enrolling them in pension schemes, linking them with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, constructing shelters and ensuring protection against discrimination,” an official said.

It was also decided at the meeting that a Transgender Support Unit (TSU) would be formed by the board.

"The unit will address all issues related to transgender persons and make recommendations to the board," he said.