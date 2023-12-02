Conductor booked for sexually harassing girl on ST bus in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against the conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus for allegedly sexually harassing a passenger, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old student, the police on Friday registered an offence against Santosh Wadekar (48) under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The complainant alleged that she was travelling on a bus from Dapoli to Mumbai on the intervening night of November 26 and 27, when the accused touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and investigations are underway, the official added. PTI COR ARU