Conductor killed, driver injured as bus collides with another on NH-19 in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) An interstate bus on the Delhi-Jalaun route rammed into another bus on NH-19 in Etawah district on Friday, killing the conductor and injuring the driver, police said.

According to police, the incident took place when a Delhi-to-Kanpur bus stopped at Mahewa to drop off passengers was hit from behind by the bus going towards Jalaun district at high speed.

The impact shattered the windshield of the Jalaun-bound bus, ejecting its driver, Rohit, onto the road. He sustained serious injuries, while conductor Durgesh Kumar, a resident of Jalaun's Bhadeikh village, died on the spot.

Several passengers in both buses also sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. They said that a crane was used to remove the damaged buses from the road to restore the traffic flow on the six-lane highway.

Passengers were shifted to other vehicles to continue their journeys, police added. PTI COR KIS SMV AMJ AMJ