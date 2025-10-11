Conductor misbehaves with girl on KSRTC bus in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) A KSRTC conductor has been taken into custody for allegedly misbehaving with a 19-year-old girl aboard a bus of the state transport corporation near Ottapalam here, police said on Saturday.

The bus was going to Guruvayoor from Palakkad on Friday evening when the incident occurred.

Police said that it was informed about the incident by the girl's parents whom she had called after the conductor allegedly misbehaved with her on the bus.

The 35-year-old conductor was taken into custody by Ottapalam police.

"Procedures to formally record his arrest are currently going on," an officer of Ottapalam police station said. PTI HMP HMP KH