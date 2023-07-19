Conductors of civic bus service in Nashik call off strike

Nashik (Maha), Jul 19 (PTI) Conductors of the CitiLink bus service of the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Wednesday called off their strike.

The conductors had gone on strike on July 18 over pending salaries.

Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd (CitiLink) has appointed Max Detective and Security Services Company for ticket collection for the bus service. The private firm also appoints bus conductors.

Civic officials in a meeting on Wednesday directed the company to pay the salaries of May till July 21, an official said.

Following which, the conductors decided to withdraw the strike and the bus services resumed around 3 pm, providing relief to commuters. PTI COR KRK