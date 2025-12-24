Conference for persons with visual impairment to be held in Jaipur from Dec 25-28

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) A four-day conference for persons with visual impairment will be held in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday, with more than 350 participants from across ten states of the country set to feature in the event. The conference, organised by the Recording Club, an institution dedicated to supporting persons with visual impairment, will highlight the contributions of these individuals in fields of entertainment, innovation, and social causes, among others.

The program will include a poetry session by renowned poets with visual impairment from across the country. A knowledge-based competition titled 'Kaun Banega Recording Club Champion' will also feature in the event.

A special workshop will be held on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in daily life. Topics such as writing, reading, medical consultations, music, and astrology will be covered during the event.