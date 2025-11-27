Conference of police chiefs to focus on building next-level security grid: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The three-day All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur will "focus on building the next-level security grid to bulwark citizens from new-age threats" among other issues, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The conference is scheduled to start from Friday.

In a post on X, the home minister said: "Leaving for Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference to be chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. The deliberations will focus on building the next-level security grid to bulwark citizens from new-age threats. Looking forward to the discussions." The Conference at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Raipur, where police chiefs from across the country and central agencies will congregate, will also see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and heads of central police organisations.

The 60th edition of the conference, scheduled from November 28 to 30, aims at reviewing the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and outlining a forward-looking roadmap for building a "Surakshit Bharat", in alignment with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat", according to an official statement.

Held under the overarching theme of "Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions", the conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues, such as left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism, disaster management, women's safety and the use of forensic science and artificial intelligence (AI) in policing, the statement said.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). PTI ABS RC