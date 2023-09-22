Conference on recent advances in obstetrics, gynaecology begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A three-day national conference to discuss recent advances in obstetrics and gynaecology began at an Army hospital in Delhi on Friday, officials said.

The academic conference and hands-on training workshop is being organised by the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment from September 22-24.

The event was inaugurated by Armed Forces Medical Services Director General Lt Gen Daljit Singh.

The discussions will span all super-specialities under the obstetrics and gynaecology umbrella such as minimally-invasive surgery, onco-gynaecology, fetal medicine and assisted reproductive techniques, a senior official said.

To fulfil its responsibility as one of the premier healthcare intuitions in the country, the department discussed the treatment guidelines and the way ahead in grey areas for the best health care for women, he said.

Faculty from armed forces' medical institutes and civil institutes of repute from across the country are participating in the conference.

The Armed Forces Medical Services have taken the lead to educate women regarding the use of 'menstrual cup' instead of sanitary pads. 'Menstrual cups' are economically a better option, easy to use and environment friendly, officials said.

Problem areas in uro-gynaecology and recent advances in high-risk pregnancy management are scheduled to be discussed in the conference.

The organisers plan to come up with treatment guidelines for practitioners. For younger specialists, a quiz, a paper and poster competition are being organised. PTI KND SZM SZM