Conference on revival of Shaivism and Sufism in Kashmir

New Delhi: A day-long conference on the revival of Shaivism and Sufism will be held in Delhi on Thursday.

Titled "Revival of Shaivism and Sufism: Interfaith Dialogue for Spiritual and Cultural Re-awakening", the seminar is being organised by the National Mission for Unity and Brotherhood, an organisation founded by Rakesh Sapru.

Spiritual leaders, scholars, parliamentarians, and cultural figures will attend the meeting as part of Sapru's effort to rekindle Kashmir's composite spiritual heritage and promote interfaith harmony.

Former union minister Karan Singh will be the chief guest at the conference to be attended by other prominent personalities such as Awami National Conference president Muzaffar Shah, Members of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Vivek Tankha.

An interfaith discussion panel will be chaired by Gadi Nasheed of Ajmer Sharif, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, and the participants include spiritual leaders from diverse faiths such as Dr AK Merchant from the Bahá’í community.

Kashmir has historically been a crucible of rich spiritual traditions, where Trika Shaivism and Kashmiri Sufism flourished side by side, shaping the region’s philosophical, cultural, and ethical identity. This shared heritage, represented by figures like Abhinavagupta, Lal Ded, and Nund Rishi, gave rise to Kashmiriyat, a unique ethos of pluralism, tolerance, and coexistence.

However, the region’s spiritual fabric faces challenges from rising extremism, cultural erosion, and identity crises. The seminar will explore the continued relevance of Shaivism and Sufism in responding to contemporary issues such as ecological degradation, youth alienation, and social division.

The event will include scholarly presentations, pedagogical discussions, cultural performances, and traditional Kashmiri Pandit cuisine typically prepared during Shivratri, symbolising Kashmir’s inclusive traditions. Discussions will focus on the ethical and mystical values of both traditions, with recommendations to integrate these teachings into education and governance frameworks.

One of the core aims is to reintroduce the integrative wisdom of Kashmir’s mystic traditions into public discourse, emphasising love, humility, self-realization, and divine remembrance as paths toward a more compassionate society.