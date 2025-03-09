Conference on sanitation inaugurated in Patna

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday inaugurated a two-day conference on 'Sociology of Sanitation and Indian Cities: A Path to Viksit Bharat 2047' in Patna.

Pandey also released the "Bihar chapter of Sulabh's research on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in India" on the occasion.

The report analyses key challenges and policy gaps while recommending measures needed to improve menstrual hygiene for women and girls in the state.

"The conference serves as a crucial platform to deliberate on sustainable sanitation solutions, innovative waste management strategies, and policies for resilient urban development, particularly focusing on the role of smaller cities in India's journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047," he said after inaugurating the conference organised by Sulabh International.

As Patna emerges as one of the fastest-growing cities, it is imperative that discussions on sanitation and urban sustainability begin from smaller cities, Sulabh International president Kumar Dilip said.

“The vision for Viksit Bharat depends on the equitable growth and prosperity of tier 2 and tier 3 cities," he said.

The participants in the conference include policymakers, urban planners, sanitation experts, researchers and key stakeholders who will discuss the future of urban sanitation and waste management in India. PTI PKD NN