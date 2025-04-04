Conference on ‘World Peace And Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue’ to be held in Mumbai on Apr 8

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) A conference on ‘World Peace And Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue’ will be organised by the Lokmat Media Group and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti on April 8 on the eve of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti.

The conference will be held at 3.30 pm in Ravindra Natya Mandir Auditorium in Prabhadevi here.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and his Bihar counterpart Dr Arif Mohammad Khan will be the distinguished guests of the event.

Jain Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Maharashtra minister of tourism and skill development and entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha, president of All India Bhikkhu Sangha Dr Bhadant Rahul Bodhi, founder chancellor of Chandigarh University and Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu along with chairman of Lokmat Media Group, former Rajya Sabha member and founder president of Sakal Jain Samaj Dr Vijay Darda will address the conference.

Eminent personalities who have made special contributions in the field of world peace and harmony will be honoured on this occasion, Dr Darda said.

A spokesperson of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti said World Peace Ambassador Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni and Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan will reach Mumbai on April 7 to participate in the event.

Both will interact with eminent personalities at various places and discuss world peace and public welfare through inter-religious efforts during their visit, the spokesperson said. PTI COR BNM