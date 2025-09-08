Conference to be held on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan for tribal development

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Tribal Affairs Ministry will hold a two-day national conference on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan with project officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) from Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam here to chart the roadmap for tribal development initiatives in 2025-26 and beyond.

The conference will bring together ITDA project officers, state tribal secretaries and commissioners from over 20 states, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the conference will see discussions on flagship programmes such as the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, which is the world's largest grassroots tribal leadership programme mobilising 20 lakh change leaders across one lakh villages; Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a convergence mission to saturate tribal villages with essential services; and Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), focused on the welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The ministry said key sessions will deliberate on implementation of the Forest Rights Act, community forest governance, state-level progress under PM-JANMAN, peer-to-peer learning under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan and best practices in participatory village planning, women's leadership and digital inclusion.

A major highlight will be the launch of Adi Sanskriti, a digital academy and e-learning platform with an online marketplace for tribal artisans to promote art, culture, crafts and knowledge systems, it added.

By the conclusion of the conference, ITDA officers and state tribal departments will finalise future action frameworks for Viksit Bharat, the ministry said, adding the exercise will strengthen grassroots governance and reaffirm that tribal communities remain central to India's development journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.