Confident Gor's tenure will further strengthen India-US strategic partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor and said he was confident that India-US ties will further strengthen during his tenure.

Gor is on a six-day visit to India after the US Senate confirmed his appointment as the American Ambassador to India. Gor is accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas.

"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

India-US ties have hit a rough patch after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

However, recent phone calls between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi have raised hopes of a positive turn to the stressed relationship. PTI SKU RT RT