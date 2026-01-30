Confident Group founder C J Roy shoots himself during I-T searches in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, shot himself dead on Friday afternoon, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

He added that I-T searches had been underway here for the past three days.

Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city. Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, sources said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

I-T sources said searches on Roy’s premises had begun about two months ago.

"Today, under the Ashoka Nagar police station limits, a shooting incident occurred. Prima facie, it appears that the Confident Group chairperson and founder, C J Roy, shot himself dead. His body is at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout," Singh told reporters after inspecting the spot.

The commissioner said the incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. Confident Group’s director had filed a complaint, based on which the police registered a case.

"According to our initial reports, the searches have been ongoing for the past three days. The I-T team was questioning him, including today. Only investigation will reveal what actually happened," Singh said.

When asked whether the case could be treated as abetment to suicide, he said the investigation will proceed based on the complaint.

Singh added that the searches were led by an I-T team from Kerala, and the police have yet to speak with them.

"Presently, none of the I-T officers are here. We will speak to them," he said.

On inquiries about the nature of the investigation, Singh said the police had no information about the specific proceedings and added that forensic, ballistic, and crime teams had inspected the spot.

He also said there were no confirmed eyewitnesses so far.

Family members of Roy have been informed and are expected to arrive here tonight.

Roy, originally from Kerala, was known for his collection of high-end vehicles. However, his first love remained his Maruti-800, which he had purchased in his early years. Sources said he often said the car kept him grounded.

Roy was also known for his philanthropy. At a real estate exhibition a few years ago, he announced that he would gift flats to winners from underprivileged backgrounds, sources added.

In addition, he had produced four Malayalam films. PTI GMS SSK