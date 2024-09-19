Confident next Maharashtra CM will be from Congress: Balasaheb Thorat

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said he was "100 per cent confident" the next chief minister of the state will be from his party.

Addressing Congress workers from the state's Konkan region in Bhayander in neighbouring Thane district, Thorat said they must work unitedly to ensure victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

"I am 100 per cent confident the next CM of Maharashtra will be from the MVA and Congress," Thorat said.

Thorat, who is Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state, also told workers to gear up for local body and civic polls that will follow assembly elections, which are likely to be held in November.

"We will work and perform in these elections. The year 2024 polls is going to be good for us," he asserted.

Incidentally, the Congress won the maximum number of seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls. It won 13 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.