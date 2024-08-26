Confident of 'amicable solution' by Centre about Frontier Nagaland demand soon: state BJP chief

Dimapur, Aug 26 (PTI) The BJP's Nagaland unit was confident that the Centre would very soon provide an "amicable solution" to the demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland Territory comprising the eastern districts of the state.

People in these eastern districts did not vote in the Lok Sabha elections and Urban Local Body polls on a call given by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) to press for their demand.

The ENPO has been demanding that the territory be carved out of Nagaland, alleging that the region has been neglected for decades in all aspects.

Addressing a press conference in Dimapur on Monday, state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi said the Centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assured that it was the responsibility of the NDA government to provide an amicable solution to the demand which was more than a decade old.

"The solution concerning the ENPO issue is not far from now and it will be resolved very soon. The concern of ENPO is deep-rooted, genuine and legitimate," he said, adding that their longstanding issues deserve a quick resolution.

Yepthomi said the party's state leadership will travel across Nagaland during the upcoming membership drive with an aim to connect directly with the people.

The BJP is committed to ensuring that the membership process is transparent, and focussed on genuine participation rather than being mere numbers, he said.

The drive will start on September 2 in the state, he added.

During the state-wide tour, the party will highlight the numerous initiatives undertaken by the NDA government at the Centre, he said.

"Our focus is on raising awareness about these achievements and inviting people to join us in our country's journey towards Viksit Bharat," Yepthomi said. PTI CORR NBS NBS SOM