Confident of winning Guwahati by over 5 lakh vote margin: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) As BJP candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency Bijuli Kalita Medhi filed her nomination on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the party will retain the seat with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

"The enthusiasm of the people here today shows the support for BJP and our candidate. It is a big encouragement for us," Sarma said, addressing a gathering before Medhi filed her papers.

The CM, who is a voter here and also represents Jalukbari Assembly segment of Guwahati, said, "This support shows that we will win here by a margin of over 5 lakh votes. As it is, we are already winning all the five seats where elections are taking place today." Sarma maintained that the support was for Narendra Modi and to make him the prime minister for the third successive term..

"We want to take Assam forward, Modi ji is trying to make Bharat the 'Vishwa guru' and we will present these things during campaigning," he added.

Medhi, who is a vice-president of the state BJP and former president of the party's women wing in the state, also sounded confident of winning the seat.

"The public has come to support me. With the blessings of the people, I am confident of winning in Guwahati," she said, after submitting her nomination accompanied by senior party leaders later.

Elections are due in Guwahati in the third phase on May 7. PTI SSG SSG RG