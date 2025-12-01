Confident that Chairman will uphold constitutional traditions of Rajya Sabha: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday expressed confidence that Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, with his vast experience, would ensure the upholding of constitutional traditions of the Upper House without any hindrance.

He also appealed to the treasury and opposition benches to cooperate with the Chair in the smooth functioning of the House.

Gowda was among the Rajya Sabha members who felicitated Radhakrishnan, as he presided over the Upper House as the Chairman for the first time on Monday.

Congratulating Radhakrishnan on the assumption of the office of the Vice President of India and the Chairman of the Upper House, Gowda said, "We will all look forward to your guidance in the smooth conduct of this house".

The former prime minister noted that the framers of the Constitution envisaged this upper House as a place of elevated debate and legislative scrutiny with finer wisdom.

"Dr Ambedkar himself was a member of this House and has spoken with great passion, and at times, with disappointment in this very House on how we conduct ourselves and treat the Constitution...I am sure you will ensure, with your vast experience, that the original debate and constitutional traditions of this House are carried out without any hindrance," Gowda said.

He noted that the Chairman is "a man of infinite patience, quiet learning and most importantly, with a sense of natural balance".

Gowda stressed that the Chairman has a great reputation for taking everybody and every opinion along. "That reputation of yours, I'm sure, will only become more established as you go on to preside over this house." The JD (S) leader appreciated the Chairman's deep concern about the farming community and also recalled his role in advocating the need for river linking.

Gowda appealed to the treasury and opposition benches for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House.

"If they cooperate, your good self can take a decision without favouring anybody. You have got that balance of opinion," he added.