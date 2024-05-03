Confident that India-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership will grow: S Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday exuded confidence that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and 10-nation grouping ASEAN will grow further.

Jaishankar said this after meeting a group of senior officials from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

"Delighted to receive ASEAN Senior Officials in New Delhi this afternoon. Glad to be apprised of the progress in our cooperation. The ASEAN-India meetings are a significant feature of India's diplomatic calendar," Jaishankar said on X.

"Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow," he said.

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia. PTI MPB KSS KSS