Confident that INDIA bloc will win LS polls: Cong leader Bharat Singh Solanki

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bharat Singh Solanki on Saturday said there is "huge support" for the INDIA bloc in the country and exuded confidence that it will win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also said Rahul Gandhi's Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will have an unifying impact on the nation.

"People of India are set to make the INDIA bloc victorious. The alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls", Solanki, who is in-charge for the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Samba district.

Solanki, who is leading the Congress' parliamentary election campaign in the region for the past three days, also referred to the slogan 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India'.

"There is huge support for the INDIA alliance. People are with us", he said. The alliance was formed to take on the BJP in the general elections.

On the yatra, Solanki said Rahul Gandhi is "fighting the battle of the common people of this country and trying to save democracy". Through his yatra, he is connecting with every section of society, the Congress leader said.

Referring to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which are yet to be announced, Solanki alleged that the BJP is running away from assembly and other local elections in the Union Territory out fear that it would lose.

The BJP, he alleged, has "cancelled all elections right from local bodies and panchayats after losing the Kargil Hill Council elections". PTI AB AB ANB ANB