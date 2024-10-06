Confident that Modi-Muizzu talks will give new impetus to India-Maldives ties, says Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is in India on a bilateral visit, and expressed confidence that Muizzu's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lend a "new impetus" to "our friendly ties".

Though the Maldivian president attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while announcing Muizzu's trip to India earlier this week, had said that it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In a post on X on Sunday, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhance India-Maldives relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties." Along with the post, the external affairs minister also shared some pictures of their meeting.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

Muizzu is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh received the Maldivian president at Air Force Station, Palam, after he and his delegation arrived in New Delhi.

"A warm welcome to President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. Received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. The visit will provide further boost to this long-standing India-Maldives comprehensive bilateral partnership. #NeighbourhoodFirst," Singh's office posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President of the Maldives, in a statement, said Jaishankar paid a "courtesy call" on President Muizzu during the president's ongoing state visit to India.

"Dr Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," it said.

At the meeting, the Maldivian president and Jaishankar "spoke extensively on fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries", the statement said.

The two sides reviewed the progress of current initiatives supported by the Government of India and discussed "exploring additional avenues" in which both countries see mutual benefits, in line with the current development priorities of the Maldives, it added.

"Providing affordable housing as well as quality healthcare services, tourism promotion and expanding fisheries and agriculture sectors across the country were flagged as key areas of focus that largely impact the welfare of the people of the Maldives," the statement said.

"The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the president and the minister agreeing to broaden the existing relationship between the governments and people of the Maldives," it said.

In another statement, the Office of the President of the Maldives said, President Muizzu and First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed met with members of the Maldivian community in New Delhi. PTI KND NSD NSD