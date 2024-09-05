Confident that PM Modi will get caste census done: NDA ally SBSP leader Arun Rajbhar

Ballia (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Arun Rajbhar, who is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Thursday said his party is confident that a caste census will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi only.

The SBSP's national general secretary also slammed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for merely harping on the issue and not doing anything about it when they were in power.

Rajbhar, who is also the son of Uttar Pradesh's Panchayat and Minority Welfare Minister and party's national president Om Prakash Rajbhar, made the remarks while talking to reporters at the district headquarters here.

"Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has been talking about caste census ever since its emergence. Those who never uttered the word caste census, when the people of the country ousted them from power, are desperate to get power," he said.

"Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav, they are talking about caste census only to get power. If they really wanted to conduct this caste census, then why did the Congress throw the caste census of 2011 into the dustbin? SBSP is confident that if anyone conducts a caste census, it will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one else can do it," Rajbhar claimed.

He also criticized the Bharat Bandh, supported by some Opposition parties, recently after the Supreme Court's order regarding classification in reservation of backward classes and SC/ST Act.

He alleged that Bharat Bandh was organized to get reservation to those already strong.

"By supporting the Bandh, Congress, BSP and SP have proved that they stand with the rich instead of the poor," Rajbhar added.

Defending the BJP government regarding the recent decision of the Supreme Court on this issue, he said no one in the ruling party is opposing it and initiatives are being taken to implement it in BJP-ruled Haryana.