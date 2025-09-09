Confident that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding vice president: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Congratulating BJP-led NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that he will be an outstanding vice president.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer P C Mody said.

The prime minister said, "Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse." A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes were deemed invalid, Mody said. One postal ballot was cancelled as the MP declined to cast the vote.